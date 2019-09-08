The UNIQUE way Neil Jones celebrated getting a celebrity partner following airing of show #TeamRed

Neil Jones finally got his first celebrity partner after three years on the show and not only was the whole nation happy, but, obviously, so was he! To mark the special occasion of being paired with former footballer Alex Scott, the British professional dancer watched the launch show from her house and made sure it was a night to remember.

Alex, 34, announced earlier on Saturday that she was watching the show with her partner and later revealed she and Neil were celebrating by opening up a personalised bottle of Moet and eating an incredible cake, which featured a caketopper in the shape of the show's famous glitterball.

Neil, who recently announced his split from wife Katya, took to Instagram to share several pictures from the night. "Not only I was I celebrating getting a partner but in the words of @alexscott2 over the moon to be paired up with Alex. P.s I didn't get any of the cake, I think my partner had it all". The Strictly pair are now using the hashtag #teamred, no doubt a reference to Neil's hair colour.

The famous red head finally confirmed that he would be getting a partner on Saturday morning, telling his Instagram followers: "I know you have been waiting all year but I’ve been waiting 3 years but tonight is the night @bbcstrictly 7:15pm on BBC 1 when I get a partner, who do you think it could be????"

His big announcement was met with great enthusiasm from his friends and fans, with Arlene Phillips commenting on his picture: "Can’t wait for the fun crazy unusual dance delights". Saffron Baker, who is taking part on the show this year, wrote: "So happy for you both!! Wooo”, whilst former Strictly champion Ore Oduba said: “Time to show em mate.... so happy for ya!!"