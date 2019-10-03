Helen Mirren FINALLY reveals whether she will play the Queen in season five of The Crown Will Helen portray the Queen for seasons five and six of The Crown?

Since The Crown replaces the cast every two seasons to portray the royal family at later stages of their lives, it was thought by many that Helen Mirren, who has previously portrayed Her Majesty on several occasions, would be the obvious choice to play her in seasons five and six. However, the Catherine the Great actress has revealed that she wouldn't take the role, explaining that it might be time to see how someone else would portray the monarch.

Olivia Colman is playing the Queen in The Crown

Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "A lot of people are wonderful. Claire [Foy] I thought was brilliant, I know Olivia [Colman] is going to be fantastic. I think it's more interesting when you see other portraits and it builds into a much more interesting picture [rather than] someone just coming back. I think it's more interesting!" Olivia previously opened up about taking the role over from Claire, telling The Telegraph: "Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. It's the same as any classical play you do — everyone will have already played that part before. The first week, I did feel myself trying to do Claire impressions. ‘What would she have done?'"

Helen has said she won't play the Queen in The Crown

During Helen's time on Lorraine, the star also chatted about her friendship with Victoria Beckham, calling the mum-of-four "the greatest gal". She said: "I love Victoria as a person, she's just the greatest gal, she's a wonderful, funny, fun, great mum! I got a little tiny smile out of her! She's such a darling, and I've always loved her clothes. She's really changing and she's being a little kinder to people like me. Very wearable, beautiful, simple colours and shapes - I've been a big admirer of her clothes."

