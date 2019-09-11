The Crown writer reveals secret meetings with royal courtiers ahead of show We wonder what the Queen will think of The Crown season 3

The Crown writer, Peter Morgan, has revealed that he regularly briefs the royal family's inner circle, most notably royal courtiers, on details from the upcoming season so that they can "brace themselves". Chatting to The Times about letting royal courtiers know what to expect from the hugely popular Netflix show, he said that he meets four times a year with "people who are very high ranking and very active within the organisation", adding: "Respectfully, I tell them what I have in mind and they brace themselves slightly."

The Crown season three will be released in November

Although the royal family have yet to speak publicly about the show, David Rankin-Hunt, the series protocol advisor who previously worked for the royal household, revealed that senior members of the household have given it their seal of approval. He said: "Senior members of the royal household have said to me, 'Oh, we love The Crown.' If there were some indication from on high that it was some kind of scandalous production, that might be reflected in their view, don't you think?"

The Crown is based on the royal family

Season three will return in November, and will see the Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman take over from Claire Foy to play the Queen, while Tobias Menzies has taken over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith. Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, and it was recently confirmed that Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher. Gillian said: "I am so excited to be joining The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman. Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.

