The Crown season three's first trailer is here – and teases BIG changes at Buckingham Palace From Claire Foy to Olivia Colman - see the Queen's transition in The Crown teaser clip

Are you ready to hear Olivia Colman as the Queen for the very first time? The first teaser trailer for the upcoming series of The Crown is finally here, and shows the Oscar-winning actress viewing her new profile as she transitions from "young woman to subtle sovereign", or in other words, from Claire Foy to Olivia herself.

The clip serves as an acknowledgement in the change of cast as the Queen acknowledges the passing of time, saying: "A great many changes. Nothing can one can do about it. One just has to get on with it." Fans were quick to discuss the new clip, with one writing: "She sounds exactly like Claire Foy... This alone tells you how great Olivia Colman is!" Another person added: "I'M SO HYPED!!! HER LOOK!!! HER ACCENT!" The official synopsis for the new series reads: "The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age - the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s - Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world

Olivia will play the Queen for seasons three and four

It has been over 18 months since the second season was released in December 2017, with series three due to be released on 17 November. Olivia previously opened up about speaking to Claire about taking over the iconic role, explaining: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime." Claire has similarly spoken out in praise of her successor on the show, telling HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration," adding that the star "needs no tips from me" on how to play the Queen.

The series is already looking ahead to season four, as it was also recently announced that Gillian Anderson will be playing Margaret Thatcher. The announcement was made on the series' official Twitter page in a post that said: "Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production."