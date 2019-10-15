Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos reveals exciting project - find out more! Don't sorry, Shyko isn't going anywhere (for now)!

Shortly after Ardal O'Hanlon revealed that he was quitting Death in Paradise to pursue new challenges, his fellow cast member Shyko Amos also revealed an exciting new project but don't worry! She will be doing it alongside the popular crime show, thank goodness! The star, who plays Ruby in the BBC show, has revealed that she is going to start vlogging on her very own YouTube channel, and opened up about her nerves upon starting the new channel.

Shyko has started a YouTube channel

She said: "It's me, Shyko Amos. I play Ruby in Death in Paradise but aside from that, I actually am a whole other human being. Acting is one of the things I really love to do but, like I said, I'm a whole different human being. I really wanted to start this year just bringing that, like bringing a bit more of me, the real person, Shyko. So this is going to be my first try, my first YouTube video, so let's see how it goes, I feel quite nervous. When you're doing this, it's you, you're exposed, you're not hiding behind a character or a production, all that kind of stuff.”

Ardal will be leaving after season nine

We can't wait to see what she does on YouTube next! We will also see her back in action as Ruby in Death in Paradise in January 2020, and she previously opened up about what to expect from the upcoming series. "It's such a fun, exciting mystery," she said. "You know, everything that you love is all in there and more." The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Series nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard."

