Death in Paradise star scores painful injury on set of show We hope the Death in Paradise star makes a speedy recovery!

Injury in Paradise! It looks like filming in Guadeloupe for the series nine of Death in Paradise wasn't quite as blissful as it could have been, as Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby, revealed that she was forced to film on crutches after tearing her calf muscle. Speaking on her Instagram about the unfortunate injury, she said: "So guys, one day left to shoot this thing and um, yeah, I’m on crutches! I tore my calf muscle #dontask. It happened #inthelineofduty."

We hope Shyko makes a speedy recovery

The injury clearly didn't stop the star from enjoying the wrap party, as she filmed herself from her bed the morning after the fun night out, saying: "Coming to you live and direct from my bed. It’s the morning after the wrap party because it’s a wrap on season nine!" Speaking about what to expect from the new series, Shyko previously said: "It's such a fun, exciting mystery blah, blah, blah… You know, everything that you love is all in there and more. We have two and a half weeks left to deliver the last episode of season nine which is going to be amazing."

She continued: "But we’re really tired. Everyone, (the) cast, crew, production – everyone. We just give so much that by the time you get here, you’re just exhausted. You don’t know how the hell you’re going to do it. But we are going to do it because we want to deliver a frigging great season. You’re going to love what we’ve done, I hope. In fact, I know you are."The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Series nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard."

