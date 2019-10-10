Ardal O'Hanlon quits Death in Paradise after filming season 9 – find out why We'll miss DI Jack Mooney!

Oh no! Ardal O'Hanlon has confirmed the sad news that he will be departing from the Death in Paradise at some point during season nine. The actor, who plays DI Jack Mooney in the hugely popular crime drama, revealed that after four years on the show, it was "time to move on and explore other opportunities".

Ardal is leaving the show after four years

In a statement, he said: "I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!"

Ardal said he is ready to explore new opportunities

Teasing his exit, Red Planet Picture's executive producer, Tim Key, revealed that there wouldn't be "a dry eye in the house". He said: "They say never meet your heroes but working with Ardal is everything I could have hoped for. He's a fantastic actor and a lovely man and we will all miss him enormously. We couldn't be more grateful for his time as our lead detective and his story isn't over yet - viewers will have to see how, why and when Jack Mooney leaves, but I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the house."

BBC's commissioning editor, Tommy Bulfin, added: "We will be sad to say goodbye to DI Jack Mooney when the time comes, our audiences have loved the joy and humour he has brought to the Saint Marie police force over the last four series. Everyone at the BBC would like thank Ardal for his time on Death in Paradise but it’s not the end just yet; as one door closes another one opens, and we are very excited about what’s to come in the next chapter."

Death in Paradise season nine will air in January 2020