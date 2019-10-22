Dennis Quaid, 65, is engaged to Laura Savoie, 26, and his Parent Trap co-star had the best response Dennis Quaid is due to be married for the fourth time

Dennis Quaid, who is perhaps best known for his role as Nick Parker in the Parent Trap, announced his engagement to his 26-year-old partner, Laura Savoie, on Monday. Chatting about their happy news, the 65-year-old told Extra: "It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise. I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan… I wanted it to be private. She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down."

Dennis has announced his engagement to Laura

While fans of the star were delighted by the happy news, with many taking to social media to offer their congratulations, his former Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix couldn't resist teasing him, writing: "Watch out for those twins." In the 1998 film, Elaine played Meredith, Nick's 26-year-old fiancée who wanted to marry him and then send his wayward twins, Hallie and Annie, off to boarding school. Of course, Elaine's cheeky tweet opened the floodgates for memes about the popular children's film, with one person replying: "The villain has become the hero," while another added: "The remake of Parent Trap is lit."

Elaine cheekily tweeted about the Parent Trap

This will be Dennis' fourth marriage, as he was married to actress PJ Soles from 1978 to 1983, then Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. He then tied the knot with real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, but it was not meant to be and the pair parted ways in 2016. He shares one son, The Boys star Jack, with Meg, and twins Thomas and Zoe with Kimberly.

