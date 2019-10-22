Viewers are saying the same thing after Dublin Murders episode three Who is Cassie's doppelganger and what is happening?!

Fans have been gripped by BBC's new drama, Dublin Murders, which follows detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox as they attempt to uncover the murder of a teenage girl, Katy, who was found dead on an ancient altar in the woods. However, viewers became seriously confused during episode three, which saw Cassie called to a new crime scene where her twin, Lexie, had been murdered.

Cassie was called onto the crime scene of her doppelganger

One person wrote: "I really enjoyed #DublinMurders last week. I've now plummeted rapidly to having zero idea what’s going on," while another added: "At first I LOVED #DublinMurders but now I have totally lost the plot; what the hell is going on???" However, not everyone was entirely flummoxed, with one tweeting: "#DublinMurders is very good. The writing is top notch, even the incidental dialogue… Also Cassie is absolutely lovely, I'm really rather smitten." Another added: "This is the best drama I've seen in a long time. @PhelpsieSarah has done a fantastic job! Totally different from the same old gritty dramas that usually get churned out!"

Who is Cassie's mysterious twin?

Despite the confusion, fans have praised the new drama, and the executive producer, Kate Harwood, has already opened up about a potential season two adaptation of the novel series of the same name, explaining: "Every book is narrated by a detective with a very intense connection with the crime. There is also a secondary detective in each novel who goes on to lead in the subsequent book. It's as if a baton is passed from book to book. The lead character Frank from the third book Faithful Place appears in The Likeness as Cassie's mentor and nemesis so, he is very strongly present in the latter half of the series too."

