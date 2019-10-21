How Holly Willoughby spent the star of the half term holidays off from This Morning The This Morning host is off work all week during the half term holidays

Holly Willoughby certainly knows how to relax! The This Morning star kicked off her week-long break from work over the weekend by getting stuck into a book she had been waiting to read for ages – Elton John's autobiography, Me. Holly shared a photo from inside her London home of her holding the novel at the dinner table. "Right @eltonjohn.. I've been waiting for this moment," she captioned the image. Next to the book was a cup of tea, and no doubt Holly was looking forward to enjoying a few hours of peace and quiet. The TV star is a huge fan of Elton and went to see him in concert over the summer with her husband Dan Baldwin, where the singer gave a shout out to her on stage.

Holly Willoughby couldn't wait to get reading Elton John's autobiography at the start of her time off from This Morning

It is likely that Holly will be spending the half term holidays abroad with her husband and their three young children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester. The star and her family have been away during every school holiday this year and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York. The mum-of-three spent the summer holidays in the Algarve, Portugal, with her brood and This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield and his family. During their time away, they were joined by other famous faces, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Declan Donnolly and his wife Ali Astall.

MORE: This is where the Beckhams are spending their half term break

Holly is likely to go away during half term with her husband Dan and their three children

While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum and so the school holidays are always something she looks forward to. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

READ: Fans go wild for Katya Jones' hair transformation

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.