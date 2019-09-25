Darcey Bussell refuses to answer questions about Strictly Come Dancing on GMB The former Strictly judge has been replaced by Motsi Mabuse

Darcey Bussell surprised viewers after she refused to talk about the new series of Strictly Come Dancing during her appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain. Filming live outside the Royal Hospital Chelsea to promote National Fitness Day, the former judge was asked by Piers Morgan whether she tuned into the first live show on Saturday. The 50-year-old ballerina tried to change the subject by discussing her dance workout classes. "I'm not here Piers to talk about Strictly," she quipped. "I'm here to talk about national fitness day. And being active."

Darcey Bussell confirmed her exit from Strictly

When the chat came to an end, Piers mentioned Darcey's curt response. "Wow. She did not want to talk about that. Did not want to go there," he said. The remark comes three days after Darcey - who has been replaced by Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel - congratulated the cast and crew on the launch. Sharing a picture of herself with a big thumbs up, she wrote: "Big congratulations to @bbcstrictly on a FAB-U-LOUS first show - it's going to be a fantastic series. Best of luck to all the team, thinking of you all. Dx #keepdancing."

Darcey announced that she was quitting Strictly in April. The news came as a shock to fans, who had seen the TV judge on their screens since 2012. In her statement, Darcey said at the time: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

