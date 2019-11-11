Did you spot this detail in His Dark Materials opening credits? Did you spot Will Parry?

Fans and critics alike have been full of praise for the new BBC series His Dark Materials, with the second episode airing on Sunday night. The show, which has been adapted from the Philip Pullman novels of the same name, follows the character of Lyra as she journeys north to find her kidnapped best friend, Roger. However, fans of the book were quick to spot a major detail in the show's opening credits which hints that another fan favourite character could be coming into the show sooner than we expected – but did you spot it?

Is the other figure Will?

The show's beautiful opening credits show Lyra in her own world, but also shows a series of parallel worlds, which serve as a major plot point through the show. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed another detail; in one moment, Lyra appears to be walking up a staircase, while a young boy walks up another in an upside down world, seeming to confirm that he is in another world to Lyra. As such, viewers took to Twitter to suggest that the opening credits might have already introduced Will Parry, the main character of the second novel, The Subtle Knife.

Are you enjoying His Dark Materials?

One person tweeted: "Like this is Will, right? #HisDarkMaterials," to which another fan replied: "I literally had the same question." A third fan tweeted: "#HisDarkMaterials was everything my 10 year old self imagined - and I still can't stop screaming about this shot of Lyra and Will in the opening credits." So what does this mean for the show? Could Will Parry be appearing in season one instead of season two? We can't wait to find out!

Speaking about adapting the novel, Jack Thorne told the Independent: "Philip Pullman's been the person who has created Lyra’s story and I’m trying to be as faithful to her as he was. I’m trying to treasure the good stuff, all of it is beautiful, but there are some demands of the medium that mean that sometimes you have to step away. But I do it reluctantly and I do it as faithfully as I possibly can."

