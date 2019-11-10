Emmerdale hires Aaron Anthony to play Ellis Chapman after Asan N'Jie's sacking This character will be sticking around

Emmerdale has recast the role of Ellis Chapman, the character previously played by Asan N'Jie. Asan was fired from the Yorkshire-set soap after a confrontation with his co-star, Jamie Lomas (Jake Stone) at the TV Choice Awards in September. During the argument, Asan reportedly became aggressive and threatened to stab and kill his co-star. The show's producers initially suspended the actor pending further investigation, then let him go two days later, when the details of the incident were confirmed. Their statement read: "ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

His replacement is Aaron Anthony, who previously starred in BBC drama Doctors and will soon be seen in Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes. Aaron will be on our screens in Emmerdale from December. Ellis was initially written off the show following Asan's exit, leaving to stay with his mum Jessie (Sandra Marvin) in Dubai, where he apparently picked up a job as a school PE assistant.

Asan N'Jie was fired from the soap in September

Fans assumed we wouldn't spot the character again, but producers were busy recasting the role, and Aaron has already started filming. In a statement, the actor expressed his delight at this new opportunity, saying: "Emmerdale is a cracking show with a brilliant cast that I'm over the moon to now be a part of. I know Ellis is a well-loved character and I'm looking forward to continuing his journey and all that's in store for him."

While it may not have appeased his bosses, Asan released a heartfelt apology at the time, describing his behaviour at the TV Choice Awards as "completely unacceptable". He went on to say: "I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected, especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards. I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."

