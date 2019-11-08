WATCH: The Christmas TV adverts out now that will leave you feeling festive It's beginning to look a LOT like Christmas!

Some of the biggest brands have dropped their much-anticipated Christmas adverts which can only mean one thing: the countdown to the big day is officially on. From Marks & Spencer's double whammy to Argos' epic musical extravaganza, here's our round up of the best Christmas television ads out right now that will leave you feeling extra festive…

Marks & Spencer

Yes, that's right, M&S haven't realised one Christmas TV advert, but two. First up, we have the M&S Food advert. A wrapped-up warm Paddy McGuiness and Emma Willis take a stroll through an M&S Christmas food market and have a taste of the signature dishes that will be on offer from the high-street store. The pair try the M&S Turkey wrapped in bacon, along with a winterberry Pavlova and a, frankly, phenomenal looking, brie en croute. Anyone else hungry?

Marks & Spencer fashion

For their second Christmas advert, M&S focus on their fashion and knitwear collection with the slogan 'jump around' providing the theme. As catchy 90s tune 'Jump Around' by House of Pain plays in the background, dancers can be seen sporting the very best of the knitwear range and jumping about. Try and watch it without tapping your feet…

Visa

Last year it was Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You. This year, global giant Visa are encouraging people to "show their high street some love" with the help of Queen's 'Somebody to Love'. And although it may not be a Christmas song per se, the advert is no less festive. The advert features high-street shop owners and workers singing lines each from the song, creating the perfect heart-warming ad.

Aldi

If you're looking forward to the new Robbie Williams Christmas album, then you'll probably like this advert. One of the singer's breakthrough solo singles 'Let Me Entertain You' provides the soundtrack to this ad from supermarket chain Aldi. And a few eagle-eyed viewers have spotted the film and TV references that feature in the advert. With #KevinTheCarrot taking the lead, he escapes the hands of 'leafy blinders' (that's the sprouts FYI) and head into a giant big-top tent to put on the Greatest Show. One viewer wrote underneath the video on Aldi's YouTube channel, "Greatest Showman meets Robbie Williams, Peaky Blinders and Be Our Guest, who came up with this?" We LOVE it.

Asda

Jack and Tilly are the stars of ASDA's Christmas advert. Tilly collects Santa's magic from the sky and shows her brother Jack, before spilling the magic on the floor which sufficiently turns their house into a grotto Santa himself would be proud of, and their town into a festive treat. This one will warm the heart.

Argos

This one is going to be hard to beat. A dad is scrolling through the Argos catalogue, or The Book of Dreams as it's now (un)officially known, when he spots a circled drum kit. Que the music – Simple Minds' 'Don't You Forget About Me', no less – a fridge/smoke machine and Dad starts playing along. Just when it couldn't get better, his daughter appears and sufficiently joins in. SO good.

Iceland

Iceland brings the #MagicOfFrozen to their advert this year, with the help of Disney's Frozen 2, which is out in cinemas on November 22. All the gang appear including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and, of course, Olaf as they reunite and ponder their favourite thing about the most wonderful time of the year.

Lidl

With a montage of all the best things about Christmas making up Lidl's advert including food shopping, food eating, games and spending time with loved ones, Lidl's advert is making us so excited for 25 December. We're off to the shops!

Ikea

Another Christmas advert that stands out is the one from Ikea. A clever and catchy rap takes centre stage in the ad, with various furniture taking the lead to rap and list everything wrong with the family house, before the family decides to "Silence the Critics" and transform their home with the help of pieces from the Swedish furniture giant. How long until that song is released as a single…?

Very

Another one to warm the heart is the ad from online fashion and home retailer, Very. The advert tells the story of a community that comes together to 'feel the love' and give Sidney – a lonely man – a Christmas that's extra special. We're not crying, you are…

Walkers Crisps

Well it wouldn't REALLY be Christmas without this song would it? And Walkers have taken it one step further by including Mariah Carey herself who, naturally, ends up getting into an argument with a production runner over a bag of crisps after filming a video for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'. The two fight it out before the singer hits one of her iconic whistle notes, prompting her to win the crisps once and for all.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.