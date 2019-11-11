Fans delighted as World on Fire is renewed for season two Did you enjoy season one of World on Fire?

The hit World War II series World on Fire has been renewed for a second series – and fans cannot wait! The BBC One series, which followed regular people living in Europe from the first invasion of Poland through to the first months of fighting, left fans reeling after it finished on an almighty cliffhanger in its last episode – making the news of a second series even sweeter. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the BBC wrote: "Given THAT ending, we're especially delighted to be able to tell you that #WorldOnFire will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for Series two."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "This is my favourite historical period drama of all time and I'm absolutely OVERJOYED that it's coming back for Series 2." While another wrote: "Hope we don't have long to wait." Based on the history examined in series one, which ended in the early stages of the war, it's likely a second series could focus on the years 1940-1941, in which numerous ground breaking events including The Battle of Britain, the Axis attack on the Balkans, the war in Africa and Operation Barbarossa (when the Germans invaded Russia) took place.

And with plenty more war years to be covered, history buffs will be pleased to know that more future series could be in the pipeline too. Writer Peter Bowker said: "I know what happens over six series for the main characters. If you pitch a show, people will often ask, 'What happens in series four, episode three? What happens to this character?' You've got to know and not be English about it." Damien Timmer, Managing Director of Mammoth Screen, the production company behind the show also added: "There’s more war and there are more years and it’s possible."

With the likes of Helen Hunt, Sean Bean, Arthur Darvill, Blake Harrison, Jonah Hauer-King, Zofia Wichłacz, Ewan Mitchell and Lesley Manville having made up the large ensemble cast in the first series, we can’t wait to see who will be back for a second. But with no official airdate, it’s unknown how long we will have to wait to find out… and considering the first series is reported to have taken two years to create, we could be waiting a while.

