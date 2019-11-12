Ant and Dec are actually related - find out how Ant and Dec have been friends for decades, and now they have discovered that they are related!

Ant and Dec had the surprise of their lives on Monday when they discovered that as well as being very close friends, they are also related to one another. On their show Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, they discovered that they shared the same S660 DNA marker, which traces back to a Viking warrior who was thought to have died in his late twenties. While the relation is, of course, fairly distant, the pair were delighted by the revelation, as were the viewers!

Do you see the resemblance?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I am in shock, like I wanted Ant and Dec to be related, but I never thought they actually would be," while another added: "This is the moment the nation has been waiting for!! Ant and Dec are related! Truly an inspirational story and couldn’t be happier for them! Absolutely crying with tears of joy."

The pair were delighted by the news

Speaking about the revelation on their joint Twitter account, they wrote: "Wow… our #DNAJourney has been a totally mind-blowing experience, and we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did making it! We still jump every time the phone goes in case it’s another DNA alert." Ant added: "Hello you lovely lot. Thanks again for your feedback. Glad you enjoyed watching it as much as we did making it....now, where’s my cousin...I need sun cream on my back. Declan!!!!!!"

During the show, Dec also discovered that he is related to pro wrestler Dixie Carter. Sharing a snap of herself meeting the TV presenter, Dixie tweeted: "Yes! Declan Donnelly is my cousin! He’s absolutely charming, handsome, witty, kind...everything you would hope. Adore him! And of course, Ant too!"