Ant and Dec share first photo of Ant's return to I'm a Celebrity 

Who is ready for the return of witchedy grubs and Ant and Dec (in that order) on I'm a Celebrity?! The cheeky duo have revealed that they have already started meetings to talk about the upcoming 2019 series, which will see Ant return to the show in Australia after having taken a year out in 2018. Posting a selfie on Twitter, which shows Dec looking apprehensive next to an excited Ant, the pair captioned: "First #ImaCeleb meeting of the year," accompanied by zipped mouth emojis.

Fans were quick to reply to the excited post, with one writing: "YESSSS ANT IS BACK!!" Another person added: "I’m so excited you have no idea!" A third person tweeted: "So good to see you both presenting it again this year." Ant made his return to television presenting earlier this year with Britain's Got Talent, just a few months after he took time off to undergo treatment for alcohol addiction. As such, back in November 2018 Holly Willoughby temporarily presented the show with Dec, but admitted that it was a one-time-only gig, telling The Sun: "This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure. I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it. That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."

Speaking at a BAFTA Masterclass of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, show boss Richard Cowles previously opened up about the new series, saying: "We love what Holly did, but we're very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it's going to be an amazing series. I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I'm not worried [about ratings]. I'm looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again."

