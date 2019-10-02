Ant and Dec discover royal ancestry in new ITV show Who do you think has royal connections, Ant or Dec?

Forget Who Do You Think You Are, as Ant and Dec will be starring in their very own upcoming ancestry show, Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, and one of them will discover that they have royal connections! The new show, which has yet to receive a release date, will see the boys trace back their blood lines with the help of expert genealogists and historians – but who is descendant from ancient royal lines? We can't wait to find out!

One of the boys is related to royalty

Speaking about the show, Ant said: "I'm a bit of a geek when it comes to historical events, so to get the chance to research our family history using our DNA was too good an opportunity to pass up. What we find out is mind-blowing and nothing either of us could ever have imagined. It's something that will stay with us both forever." Dec added: "A huge part of this was to find out my heritage, especially on my dad’s side. I always thought I knew a fair bit about where I came from but it turns out I was wrong! Whilst it was incredible to find out about the past, what was hugely overwhelming was to meet relatives neither of us knew we had. It was a truly amazing experience."

The show is thought to air later this year

The boys will also discover that one of them has a great grandfather who is a celebrated war hero, one is related to a wrestling star, and one who has ancestors' bones which are deemed "of historical importance". ITV's former Head of Entertainment Siobhan Greene said: "This documentary captured Ant and Dec at an intersection in their lives. I feel sure the ITV viewers will be on the edge of their seats watching twists and turns of their DNA journey unfold, and their honesty and openness, will leave a lasting heart print."

