I'm A Celebrity release first look at Ant and Dec in new series Ant and Dec need viewers help to get to the jungle…

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has released the brand new promo for this year's series – and Ant and Dec need help from viewers if they're going to make it to the Australian Jungle. The new clip will premiere on Saturday 12 October on ITV and in an interactive first for the show, viewers will have the chance to vote for what happens next at the end of the promo. Fans of the show will see Ant and Dec sailing in a boat to Australia when their map gets blown away at sea.

At the end of the promo, viewers will be asked to head to the official I'm A Celebrity app where they can vote for what happens next - will Ant and Dec face 'Tropical Tides' or 'Arctic Antics'?

Ant and Dec need viewers help to reach the jungle

The scenario with the most public votes will then be the second promo that airs on screen in a few weeks' time. Ant and Dec have filmed seven different promos, which are listed on the app. Viewers will get the chance to vote three times over the next month with different scenarios listed after each promo has aired.

The promo will air on Saturday 12 October

On Wednesday, it was revealed that last year’s runner up Emily Atack and 2016 Jungle favourite Adam Thomas have been added to the I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp line-up. The two new recruits will join regular host Joel Dommett after Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash quit the series earlier this year to focus on other projects.

What will Ant and Dec face next?

MORE: I'm a Celebrity 2019: who's rumoured to appear on this year's show?

Speaking of her new appointment, Emily said: "I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me. I've loved working with Joel on (TV show) Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!"

Emily Atack and Adam Thomas join Joel Dommett on Extra Camp

MORE: Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper are married! See the stunning first photo

Adam added: "I can't believe that I'm heading back to the Jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way! I'm so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily. We're going to have so much fun...just keep me away from those spiders!" I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns November on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.