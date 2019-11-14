Chris Ramsey shares incredible snap of Strictly Come Dancing stars on their way to Blackpool Chris is partnered with Karen Hauer

Chris Ramsey and his fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars have officially arrived in Blackpool! Earlier on Thursday, the comedian shared a snap of himself, Karen Hauer, Michelle Visage, Alex Scott, Giovanni Pernice and Neil Jones on a train speeding towards the seaside town, and fans couldn't be happier. Chris added the caption: "*Joey Voice* BLACKPOOL BABY!

@karenhauer @michellevisage @alexscott2 @pernicegiovann1 @mr_njonesofficial @bbcstrictly."

Beneath the snap, many of the 33-year-old's fans expressed their excitement. One wrote: "Yay! This is brilliant!" A second added: "Welcome to my hometown of Blackpool. Can't wait to see you perform on Saturday." A third praised Chris for his reference to TV show Friends, commenting: "Omg a Friends reference! You are now my favourite comedian ever."

Chris has had a hectic few weeks since joining the Strictly line-up, and the comedian's wife recently revealed that she's barely seen him due to his busy schedule. On Wednesday, Chris' wife Rosie took to Instagram to talk about how little she sees Chris at the moment.

Chris shared the snap on Instagram

In a short video posted to her stories, the mum-of-one said: "Morning, it's very early. Came all the way to London, saw my husband very briefly… watched half an hour of Downton Abbey and went to bed. Now I've got up before him and I'm just wondering, what is life?" The actress and singer added a 7.13 AM timestamp to the screen alongside a gif which said "What the?!" and captioned the clip: "Saw my husband for all of three hours last night."

Rosie revealed that she has not seen much of husband Chris

The couple married in 2014 and share their five-year-old son, who Rosie said her mum was looking after while she was away. Chris' wife has been a constant support to him throughout his time on the show, often tearing up in the audience after his performances. It's not clear whether Rosie will be in the Blackpool audience on Saturday, but we can't imagine she'll be able to resist the glitz and glam of the seaside town.

