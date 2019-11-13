Chris Ramsey’s wife Rosie reveals that the couple have only seen each other for three hours Strictly Come Dancing is a demanding schedule!

Chris Ramsey’s wife Rosie revealed on Wednesday that the couple have only seen each other for three hours so far this week. The comedian is gearing up to perform in the ballroom at Blackpool Tower for Strictly's episode from the seaside town on Saturday, so he's even busier than usual. That means he has even less time for his family, however, as Rosie lamented on Instagram.

Rosie has supported Chris throughout his Strictly journey

In a short video posted to her stories, the mum-of-one said: "Morning, it's very early. Came all the way to London, saw my husband very briefly… watched half an hour of Downton Abbey and went to bed. Now I've got up before him and I'm just wondering, what is life?" The actress and singer added a 7.13 AM timestamp to the screen alongside a gif which said "What the?!" and captioned the clip: "Saw my husband for all of three hours last night."

Rosie then shared the rest of her plans for the day, saying: "Off for a full morning then I'm getting the train home, so I'll be home to put Robin in bed." The couple married in 2014 and share their five-year-old son, who Rosie said her mum was looking after while she was away. Chris' wife has been a constant support to Chris throughout his time on the show, often tearing up in the audience after his performances.

The actress shared on Instagram that she'd hardly seen her husband this week

Although he had no previous dance experience and struggled with the routines for his first few weeks, his Street Commercial performance with partner Karen Hauer to Ant and Dec's Let's Get Ready to Rhumble a couple of weeks ago thrilled viewers and earned him 34 points, his highest score to date. Reaching Blackpool is a point of pride for every celebrity and their dance partner, and it's an extra special milestone for Karen, as she revealed to her partner earlier in the week. This year marks the first time in her seven years on the show that she has made it to the Tower Ballroom without appearing in a dance-off beforehand.

