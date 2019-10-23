Strictly are doing something they've never done before for Halloween Week! All eyes will be on Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer…

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey will be feeling the pressure when he takes to the dance floor with partner Karen Hauer on Saturday. The songs and dances for this weekend's Halloween special have just been unveiled – and all eyes are on the couple following the announcement they will be dancing the Samba to Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by the Backstreet Boys. Surprisingly, this will be the first time music by the boyband has been featured on the show – despite the fact that the quintet performed the classic song on the results show last year. Speaking on It Takes Two to host Rylan Clark-Neal this week, Chris joked about the pressure of performing to such an iconic track. "There are a lot of people our age who rely on me to nail this… I have to do it justice!" he said.

Halloween week will see an eclectic mix of tracks, from Halloween classics such as the Addams Family theme – chosen by Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice – to the likes of Billie Eilish's hit, Bad Guy, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse's song of choice.

Here's what's in store for Saturday's spooooky show…

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: Couple's Choice (Street/Commercial) to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe: Cha ChaCha to Scared Of The Dark by Steps

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer: Samba to Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by Backstreet Boys

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke: Tango to Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by Bach

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec: Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: Foxtrot to the Addams Family theme by Vic Mizzy

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones: Tango to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: Jive to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara: Jive to Casper by Little Richard