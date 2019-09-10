Strictly's Karen Hauer shares hilarious update on Chris Ramsey's training The Strictly Come Dancing pro has her work cut out…

They've only been in the rehearsal studio for two days but Karen Hauer appears to have her work cut out with her Strictly partner Chris Ramsey. The professional dancer gave fans a quick update on the comedian's dance ability during their training session on Tuesday – and things don't appear to be going smoothly. Sharing a clip on her Instagram stories of herself and Chris in rehearsals, Chris said to Karen: "Hello. Tell them how bad I am", to which Karen responded: "You're not bad… you're just interesting." Chris replied: "That's the worst! We're having fun though, yes?"

Training is going well...

The pro dancer later shared a hilarious video of their cool down following hours of hard work learning the routine to their first dance as partners. Karen captioned the clip: "Cool down stretch or more like torture for @iamchrisramsey." While she was helping Chris to stretch out, he could be heard moaning in agony and screaming, "This is really horrible! It does hurt a lot."

'You're a dancer now Chris'

Karen and Chris were paired up during Strictly's Launch Show last weekend – but there's no fear of the so-called 'Strictly curse' affecting his marriage to wife Rosie. The 33-year-old admitted that he has already discussed the 'curse' with Rosie, whom he married in 2014, and has decided that no pro dancer – not even Karen – is enough to ruin what he has with his wife… a podcast.

Chris looked in pain!

That's right, Chris and Rosie host a weekly podcast in which they discuss "life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between", and it's so successful, he won't let anything or anyone jeopardise it. "We discussed (the curse) in the podcast," Chris told HELLO! and other reporters ahead of Strictly's launch on Saturday. "I've been married for five years, we have a kid, but more important than that, the podcast I do with my wife is one of the top in the country, and I'm not jeopardising that for anything! It's a career highlight!" How romantic…

