Strictly Come Dancing's Chris Ramsey has revealed that he finds it frustrating that wife Rosie expects him to keep her entertained on long car journeys, and insists the favour is not reciprocated. In a hilarious segment from the pair's podcast, Chris explains: "When I'm driving bored, back from Newcastle or something, and I ring you just to have a little chat – to make my journey go faster – you have absolutely none of it."

The comedian continued: "But when you're driving back from somewhere, you want me to fully entertain you for your entire car journey. And similarly, when I'm in hotels, you phone me wanting to chat. Basically, the whole point is when you want the conversation to keep going, it has to keep going. But when I want to keep it going – [imitating Rosie] 'Oh, I've got Call The Midwife to watch!' – which is on demand!" Rosie simply responded by saying: "This is not true. This is not a true story." These two should win an award for most hilarious couple of the year.

Chris and wife Rosie

Chris and Rosie were speaking on their joint podcast about married life, which the couple describe as being: "The only way they can have a conversation without being interrupted by a toddler or ending up staring at their phones." In the podcast, they explore everything from life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between. What's more, each week they will answer questions from the public and a secret celebrity.

MORE: Chris Ramsey shares incredible snap of Strictly Come Dancing stars on their way to Blackpool

Team Strictly on the way to Blackpool

MORE: Chris Ramsey’s wife Rosie reveals that the couple have only seen each other for three hours

On Thursday, Chris shared a snap of himself, Karen Hauer, Michelle Visage, Alex Scott, Giovanni Pernice and Neil Jones on a train speeding towards Blackpool, and the Strictly crew have spent the last two days rehearsing for Saturday's show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.