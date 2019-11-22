Huge change on I'm a Celebrity means contestants don't smell as bad as usual - find out why

I'm a Celebrity is truly underway now, with the famous campmates having spent five days eating, sleeping and bathing in the jungle. Despite the group often complaining about how unclean they feel during their jungle adventure, Ant and Dec have revealed that they actually smell better this year; and it's all because of the camp fire.

The campmates don't smell quite as much this year

Due to the bushfires in Australia, health and safety determined that the campmates should use gas stoves instead of their usual camp fire, meaning that there isn't any smoke. Chatting on Extra Camp, Ant explained: "The difference this year is that we have the gas stoves in there, no smoke. They don't stink... as much." However, Joel Dommett denied that this meant they smelled better, explaining: "They smell of BO instead because they are all smelling themselves and they stink whereas usually you just smell fire the whole time."

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts looks unrecognisable before incredible two stone weight loss

WATCH: Kate Garraway plays Hello/ Goodbye

Ant added that one contestant, either Adele or Roman, smelled particularly bad during their food Bushtucker trial. He said: "At the trial with Roman and Adele, woo, I am not saying what one, but one of them honked!" Dec added that the person had earned the nickname "cheese fruit". Ant and Dec have been loving presenting the show so far, and have started to post Instagram stories of the behind-the-scenes of the show. In their most recent videos, the pair had a jokey exchange who was sitting in the front seat of the car that would take them to the jungle, with Ant pretending to be cross at Dec when he jumped into the front seat first. Dec asked what he thought about sitting in the back, and Ant replied: "It's rubbish, I don't like it at all! It's going to be a really bad show now thanks to you."

READ: Ant reveals why I'm a Celebrity was going to have 'really bad show' thanks to Dec