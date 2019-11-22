Exclusive: I'm a Celebrity's Kate Garraway reveals when her children will come to visit her in Australia The Good Morning Britain host spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Kate Garraway's children have been supporting her I'm a Celebrity journey every step of the way, so much so she told HELLO! they were the reason she decided to go on the ITV show. So it's little surprise that Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old Bill are "very excited" about travelling to Australia with their dad, Derek Draper, to support their mum.

Speaking to HELLO! before going into the show, the Good Morning Britain host said Derek and the children will fly to Queensland once the eliminations start so they can greet Kate when she leaves the camp – hopefully as Queen of the Jungle.

"The kids will be watching and then they will get to come out and be part of the whole thing," Kate said. "Hopefully they will get to meet Ant and Dec – they’re very excited about that."

Kate also said her children were the reason she went into the jungle, and helped her to build her survival skills in the lead-up to joining the likes of Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle in Australia. "It's all their fault," Kate laughed. "Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: 'You should so do this Mum,' and things like: 'You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’ It’s been a war of attrition."

Kate's family will fly to Australia later in the series

Darcey added: "Mum was very nervous and quite reluctant, but Bill and I really wanted her to do it. I think she will be okay sleeping outside with the animals, but she’s more nervous about eating and skydiving." Bill said: “We’ve been helping Mum get prepared and giving her tips on things like how to build fires. We’re really proud of her."

While Kate has been having to adapt to life in the jungle, her husband has been struggling to get used to home life without her, admitting he had been asked to cook a roast for their children, but had "never cooked a proper meal in his life".

