Adele Roberts looks completely different to the jungle campmate we see on our TV's each evening. The I'm a Celebrity star has undergone an incredible transformation after dropping two stone over the last few years – and her secret? She gave up sugar. The Radio 1 presenter revealed that she completely overhauled her lifestyle after her weight crept up to 12 and a half stone in 2017. The reality star revealed she swapped chocolate bars for protein bars and exchanged her usual white baps for sourdough bread.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram in November 2018 of herself looking visibly heavier, Adele, who is dating Kate Holderness, opened up about her weight loss journey. She said at the time: "Hi everybody! Past Adele just wanted to wish you a very happy #throwbackthursday. I’ve just told her she’s going to run two marathons in the future. She’s just (expletive) herself laughing and gone straight to the bottom shelf on that cake stand. It’s never too late to change. Going to take her back to this very spot one day and recreate this photo. Just need to find that bloody t-shirt. It was my favourite. Wore it for Kate’s birthday. Thought I was being dead fancy because it’s got Nike in gold on it. Currently telling the story of how this little cherub went from cake stands to WAKING THE (expletive) UP."

Adele lost an incredible two stone

Following her weight loss, Adele took part in a BBC documentary about female bodybuilding, in which she underwent a 30-day challenge. Once she finished the challenge, she told the BBC: "I used to be quite naughty before I started it. I had to get a whole new diet which I had to stick to daily and a training regime involving cardio and weight lifting. I get up at 2am so it made it that little bit tougher. Early breakfast is such a gruelling shift and I know it sounds silly but not seeing the sun and having to work while everyone else is still sleeping is a really weird thing. It’s draining and it tends to make you emotional."

Adele overhauled her lifestyle in 2017

She added: "So adding in the training regime was horrific. The first week, the wheels nearly came off. I thought there is no way I’m going to be able to do this. But I learned that it was just sugar and bad habits leaving my body. The hardest habit to kick was sugar. Not having sugar in my diet was really hard. I couldn’t even eat fruit or tomatoes and that killed me. I wanted to cry over the tomatoes. I imagine it’s like going cold turkey."

