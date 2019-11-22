Ant reveals why I'm a Celebrity was going to have 'really bad show' thanks to Dec Ant and Dec have become social media pros for this series of I'm a Celeb

Ant and Dec are back on our screens hosting I'm a Celebrity, and we couldn't be happier to see them together again – particularly since they have mastered using Instagram Stories to give us some behind-the-scenes gossip! The pair have been treating fans to several videos about their life in Australia, and Ant recently joked that Dec made sure that Thursday night's episode would be a "really bad show" after he sat in the front of the car on their way to the jungle – Ant's usual spot!

Filming himself running to sit in the front seat of the car, Dec said: "It's time to go to the studio, I'm getting in the car first today and I'm getting in the front – wait until you see his face!" The second video saw Ant looking furious as he spotted Dec in the front seat, who can be heard chuckling at his best friend's reaction. Opening the car door, Ant asked: "What are you doing?" Dec replied: "I'm in the front! I'm just in the front." Ant shouted back: "But I sit in the front!"

The pair are presenting the jungle show together for the first time since 2017

In the next clip, Dec looked pleased with himself as they drove to the jungle, while Ant looked grumpy in the back seat. Dec asked what he thought about sitting in the back, and Ant replied: "It's rubbish, I don't like it at all! It's going to be a really bad show now thanks to you." The pair have been interacting with fans and celebs alike on their social media pages, and gave a shout out to their former SM:TV Live host Cat Deeley after she shared a clip of herself watching the show. They commented on her post writing: "Hiya," and she replied: "Hiya! Great show… we're addicted."

