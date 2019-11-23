It's that time of year again when a handful of celebrities sign three weeks of their life away to eat rice and beans and tackle slimy critters all in the name of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Of course, leaving behind your home comforts and living in a jungle doesn't come for free, these stars need paying! But exactly how much does it cost to entice the likes of Caitlyn Jenner and Jacqueline Jossa over to the other side of the world?

According to reports, I'm a Celeb bosses spent a whopping £1.4million this year on their star line-up, with Caitlyn Jenner reportedly banking the most with a £500,000 fee. This would make her the highest-paid celeb to ever take part in the show. Of course, when the 2019 series kicked off, hosts Ant & Dec couldn't resist poking fun at her supposed price tag, telling viewers "not to believe everything they read".

Former Arsenal footballer turned Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is said to be taking home £400,000 for his trip Down Under, while Nadine Coyle has bagged a £250,000 paycheck, with producers apparently hoping she spills the beans about the shocking split of Girls Aloud. Newcomer Andy Whyment is said to have negotiated a pricey fee for his appearance too. The Coronation Street has reportedly been paid £100,000 for his Australian venture.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline are set to reportedly make £75,000 each. While at the other end of the table, £50,000 is reportedly being paid to former rugby star and close pal of Mike Tindall, James Haskell. BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has also reportedly been enticed with a £50,000 cheque.

The two lowest-paid celebs in this year's line-up, according to The Sun, are Capital FM breakfast host Roman Kemp, who is thought to be earning £40,000 for his jungle stint, and Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, who is banking £25,000 – not bad for a few weeks work.

