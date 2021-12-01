I'm a Celebrity: Naughty Boy's connection with Prince Harry revealed

Given Naughty Boy's successful music career, it's no wonder he's brushed shoulders with big names including Beyonce and Sam Smith – but did you know that the producer, who's currently taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity, even has connections to royalty?

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers seriously divided after heated row between Naughty Boy and Kadeena Cox

Speaking to HELLO! back in 2018, Naughty Boy explained his desires to play at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Although the royals ended up having Idris Elba put on a DJ set, Naughty Boy did reveal that Harry was a fan of his music.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity reveals full line-up

Expressing his desire to play at their nuptials, which took place in Windsor, Naughty Boy told HELLO! at the time: "I haven't been asked yet but I do have a special version of Runnin' for him."

"I found out last year that Runnin' was one of Harry's favourite songs," he said of the popular track which features Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

"Harry, William and Kate did a little charity thing and they all revealed their favourite songs of mine. I think Kate said Heaven, which was the song I did with Emeli Sandé and Harry said Runnin'. Then I just thought it would be nice if we could do a different version of Runnin' at the wedding."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity star Arlene Phillips' secrets to her youthful skin revealed

MORE: Who is I'm a Celeb's Simon Gregson's famous wife? See their wedding photo

Are you enjoying I'm a Celebrity?

Meanwhile, Naughty Boy has been gracing our screens as a contestant on this year's I'm a Celeb, but it seems the producer has come to blows with a couple of campmates when it comes to cooking. In a recent episode, the music producer got into a disagreement with Kadeena Cox over oxtail.

With Naughty Boy the allocated chef for the night, he didn’t appreciate Kadeena's effort to help and told her: "Kadeena please, I'm just working it out," prompting his co-star to walk away from the cooking area. Speaking to Snoochie Shy soon after, Naughty remarked: "I've never cut oxtail before. I’ve not even got into it and Kadeena’s telling me, 'Naughty you need to…'"

Kadeena overheard the conversation and interrupted, saying: "If he's going to moan about it, just say it to me. I was just trying to help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.