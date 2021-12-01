Danny Miller's famous ex revealed - and reason for bitter split The I'm A Celebrity contestant is now engaged

Danny Miller has already been tipped one of the favourites to win this year's I'm A Celebrity. Yet outside of the gruesome Gwrych Castle, the Emmerdale star is quite the family man, having just welcomed the birth of his son Albert with fiancée Steph Jones.

Doting father Danny revealed that Steph fell pregnant just as the couple were about to start IVF treatment, having previously been told they were unlikely to conceive naturally. Now a loving parent and devoted partner, things haven't always been plain sailing in the star's love life - with several turbulent accusations leading to his split with Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter.

Who is Danny Miller's ex-girlfriend Kirsty Leigh-Porter?

Kirsty-Leigh and Danny met on the set of Emmerdale in 2010, where the star couple began their five year on-and-off relationship. Yet several accounts of Danny reportedly being unfaithful led to the duo's split in both 2011 and 2012.

Despite reconciling and moving in together, Kirsty-Leigh and Danny officially ended their romance in 2016 after The Sun claimed he reportedly cheated with his Emmerdale co-star, Isabel Hodgins, who was also in a relationship at the time.

Danny used to date co-star Kirsty Leigh-Porter

Who is Danny Miller's fiancée Steph Jones?

Despite the end of his former relationship with Kirsty-Leigh Porter, the I'm A Celebrity campmate found love with his now fiancée, Steph Jones.

Celebrating their engagement news on Loose Women earlier this year, Danny explained how he met the midwife, which was actually through their former primary school.

Danny and Steph welcomed their first child in October

"I was already at the primary school and Steph came into primary school after about a year that I had been there. "It was just... you know, any new kid coming into school when you're that age is really kind of exciting, but then when Steph stepped in... I just kind of got on with her straight away and fancied her straight away."

The Emmerdale star told viewers that he jokingly "pestered" Steph for a year before she agreed to going on a date with him.

