I'm a Celebrity viewers poke fun at show following major error – did you spot it? Do the producers need a reminder who is who?

I'm a Celebrity fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the show on Thursday evening after producers made a major mistake in mixing up two of the celebrity campmates – but did you spot the gaffe?

In the episode, Frankie Bridge goes to the castle Telegraph to chat about her day, when the caption reads 'Louise Minchin: Broadcaster & Ex-BBC Breakfast host'. Taking to Twitter, one person joked: "Louise Minchin has always looked good, but the castle seems to be doing wonders for her. She looks totally different and about 20 years younger! #ImACeleb."

Another person added: "#ImACeleb I just noticed that it said ‘Louise Minchin’ when Frankie appeared. Great work people." A third tweeted: "Did anyone else notice an error when Frankie was speaking in the Bush Telegraph it said Louise Minchin instead."

Frankie and Louise were confused in the latest episode

Aside from the technical error, fans have been loving the show since it returned to our screens. It was taken off the air for four days due to Storm Arwen, meaning that the celebs had to return to their own isolation to wait it out before returning to the castle.

However, some viewers are annoyed that Naughty Boy continues to be voted to take part in Bush Tucker trials, with one writing: "Genuinely felt so sorry for @NaughtyBoyMusic after the latest trial totally ignored by his fellow campmates even though he'd literally just went through the exact same fate as Frankie. Louise saying she'd rather go hungry than see her cry really? She'd just had a break."

Another person added: "It's actually really boring seeing naughty boy do trials, this happens every year, I think he proved he can do them, I think it's time to give the others some air time, and something to do!"

