Fans shocked at Harry Potter star's transformation on BBC's His Dark Materials – did you spot him? Harry Melling was unrecognisable while playing the Bolvanger official in the new episode

Fans of Harry Potter were shocked to spot one of the stars of the film series, Harry Melling, in the new His Dark Materials series – but did you spot him? Harry is perhaps best known for his role as Harry Potter's Muggle cousin, Dudley Dursley, in the hugely popular franchise, and fans were quick to recognise him as the villainous Bolvanger official Sysselma in the new BBC show.

Harry also starred in The War of the Worlds

It's fair to say that viewers were delighted by the news, with one person tweeting: "The biggest shock of last night's episode of #HisDarkMaterials was Dudley Dursley working for the Magisterium," while another added: "Anybody else suddenly yell 'IT'S DUDLEY DURSLEY' for their entire family to turn and look at them weirdly?" Viewers also spotted Harry in The War of the Worlds, which aired after the fantasy show. One fan tweeted: "Pounced on by an armoured bear in #HisDarkMaterials and blown up by a Martian warship in #TheWarOfTheWorlds? Not a good night for Dudley Dursley!" Another added: "Am I seeing things, Dudley Dursley in both #HisDarkMaterials and #WaroftheWorlds? You don’t see someone for ten years and then there they are, in two dramas on the same night."

Harry played Dudley in the Harry Potter series

Episode four was an exciting one for the book fans of His Dark Materials, as the instalment introduced fan favourite Lee Scoresby, played by Lin Manuel Miranda, and the armoured bear, Iorek Byrnison. A fan tweeted: "I know a lot of people don't understand #HisDarkMaterials but it's bringing to life the books that first got me into my love of fantasy novels. It's really something to see Iorek on screen!" Another praised the CGI, writing: "It would have been so easy for the Iorek VFX to be terrible, but they've done SUCH a good job. Really nailed it. And on a TV budget!"

