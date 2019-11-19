It was announced on Tuesday that the talented Kelly Macdonald will be joining BBC One's Line of Duty. Kelly will star as a guest lead in the series' sixth season, playing Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder. But all is not as it seems, as Joanne's conduct quickly starts to raise suspicions at AC-12. Filming for the new series will begin next year, and Kelly will be starring alongside Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, who have also been confirmed to return.

Speaking about Kelly's arrival, Line of Duty writer and showrunner Jed Mercurio had the following to say: "We're honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in Series 6 of Line of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced."

Kelly has appeared in many excellent shows

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: "We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team."

Kelly has an impressive list of credits to her name, including Trainspotting, Gosford Park, State of Play, No Country for Old Men, Boardwalk Empire and of course Harry Potter, in which the talented actress played the Grey Lady.

Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, recently opened up about the upcoming sixth season when speaking to the Radio Times, and it sounds like it's going to be the most epic season to date. Martin revealed: "I need to wait to read the scripts, but from everything I've seen and what I've been told, it's very exciting where it's going next year." Can 2020 please hurry up already?

