Although the pair went out in the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Scott and Neil Jones clearly had an amazing time during their last routine! The pair, who performed a Samba to Joyful Joyful from Sister Act, had a lot to say to one another during the dance, as a new clip has now revealed! With the mics left on, Neil can be heard instruction Alex and showering her with praise, saying: "Come on, hey hey! Shake it! Come on girl, let's boss it!"

Our couples really got into character during Musicals Week 🤣. Listen in to Week 11 of #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/atNWlWIAiL — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 4, 2019

When they finished their brilliant routine, he shouted: "Yes! Wow, you smashed that, oh my god!" Fans were delighted after watching the clip, with one tweeting: It's nice to see @AlexScott and @Mr_NJones but also sad, I miss #TeamRed." Another added: "I miss Alex and Neil so much."

READ: Who's in Claudia Winkleman's family? From husband and children to royal connections…

The pair left the competition on Sunday

After losing the dance-off against Chris and Karen in a split vote between the judges, with Shirley Ballas eventually having the casting vote and choosing to save Chris and Karen, Neil sweetly expressed his gratitude at having a celebrity partner for the first time, saying: "I’ve been so lucky because I got a partner. And, I got you, you were the best. You were so good. She’s taught me so much."

READ: BBC's Christmas Day schedule is finally here – see our top picks

Alex added: "I’ve been a fan of Strictly forever so to even be here and dance here every week, I’ve loved every moment and I have to thank everyone... I’ve literally lived out another dream I had – football and then this chapter. I have to thank my dance partner, he’s incredible. Thank you to everyone. I’m proud of the whole process, I’m proud of the struggle and I’m proud that people got to see me. Thank you for having me."