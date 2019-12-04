BBC's Christmas Day schedule is finally here – see our top picks BBC is giving us the gift of everything we could ever want to watch this Christmas

No one quite does Christmas Day like the BBC, which is why we were so excited when the popular broadcaster finally announced their television line-up for the merriest day of the year. Packed full of Christmas specials from your favourite shows and one-off holiday films, find out our top picks from BBC's Christmas Day here…

What's on BBC on Christmas Eve?

Ahead of Christmas Day, there is a host of treats to watch while hanging your stockings by the chimney with care! Not only will there be one excellent animation after the other, including Toy Story 3, Frozen and Kung Fu Panda 3, Emma Watson's Beauty and the Beast will air at 5.30pm. We're particularly excited for the brand new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring Guy Pearce as Scrooge along with Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley and Andy Serkis.

What's on BBC on Christmas Day?

The show that has probably had the most buzz is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which will air at 8.30pm. In the first episode of the popular sitcom for ten years, the two families gather in Barry where Uncle Bryn is cooking Christmas dinner for over thirteen people. Of course, Call the Midwife will also be back for Christmas, where the nuns of Nonnatus House will return for more wholesome drama at 7pm.

READ: 11 brilliant shows coming to Netflix in December

For youngsters, there will be a charming adaptation of Julia Donaldson's book The Snail and the Whale, which includes an all-star voice cast from Dame Diana Rigg, Sally Hawkins and Rob Brydon, at 2.30pm. For comedy fans, Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show will kick off at 6pm. Recorded at the London Palladium, the show will see Sharon Osbourne hand over her phone for Send To All, while Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood will be awoken in the middle of the night for a special edition of Midnight Gameshow! Want more options for the big day? Check out the full BBC Christmas schedule below…

What is the BBC Christmas Day full schedule?

Speaking about the line-up, BBC's Content Director Charlotte Moore said: "We are bringing back some classic favourites with the likes of Gavin & Stacey, Miranda, Scrooge and Dracula! As well as introducing original new shows too. Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, entertainment or simply want to wallow in the beauty of the natural world, there really is no better place to be than watching the BBC this Christmas."

6am Breakfast

8.55am Stick Man

9.25am Zog

9.50am Piper

10am Christmas Day Mass

11am Wallace and Gromit – A Close Shave

11.35am Top of the Pops Christmas Special

12.40pm BBC News

12.45pm Weather

12.55pm Moana

2.30pm The Snail and the Whale

3pm The Queen's Christmas Broadcast

3.10pm Finding Dory

4.40pm Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

6pm Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show

7pm Call the Midwife Christmas Special

8.30pm Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

9.30pm EastEnders

10.30pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

11.15pm The Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook

What's on BBC on Boxing Day?

What better way than to recover from a huge Christmas feast and one too many Snowballs than with a box of Quality Street and Paddington 2? BBC has definitely thought about giving us some lazy comfort on the day after Christmas, and will also premiere a new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge, starring Mackenzie Crook, Zoe Wannamaker, Sir Michael Palin, and Vicki Pepperdine.

READ: Fans can't handle the new Outlander pictures - see the snaps here