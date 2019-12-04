Katya Jones has announced some very exciting news – she and former partner Mike Bushell will dance together again! The BBC star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that the couple will be partnered up once more on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on 16 January. Sharing a happy photo of them from one of their performances, Katya said: "We’re back!!! Beyond ecstatic that @mikebushellofficial and I get to dance together for a little longer for @strictlycomedancinglive !!! Touring around the country is going to be amazing!! WHICH TWO DANCES DO YOU THINK WE SHOUlD RECREATE?" Katya's followers were quick to offer up their votes, with many suggesting the couple perform their Quickstep and Charleston.

Last month, Katya and Mike met up to watch themselves on television for the first time. And while analysing their final moments on the show – which included Katya's skirt getting tangled over Mike's head as he attempted to pick her up – the pro dancer admitted that she had been left out when the rest of the Strictly stars joined them on the dance floor to do the Conga for their final dance.

As they watched the action, Katya reflected: "Conga! And then they wouldn't let me in – watch me try to squeeze in! I literally had to go to the back of the line." Reliving the moment hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman joined them, Mike then reflected: "Tess joined in, Claudia, best exit dance ever. Bruno, Motsi, they joined in too."

Fans are hoping to see Katya and Mike's Quickstep again

After leaving the competition at the beginning of November, Mike and Katya received an outpouring of love from their supporters; the day after they left the show, the dancing duo were gifted a huge box of cupcakes, which had pictures of the pair's dances emblazoned across them.

Katya had to push her way into the conga for their final turn on the dancefloor

After their exit, Katya took to her social media page to praise Mike for all his efforts on the show. "Honestly it's so hard to find words to describe how proud I feel @mikebushellofficial," she said. "Or there's just too much I want to say! How you threw yourself into this wild experience, how you kept turning up every day with a smile on your face and positive energy no matter what, showing everyone that there’s no such thing as CAN'T, inspiring others with your example, going beyond what anyone expected from you, making me the lucky teacher to have such a fantastic student - is only few things that I admire you for." We can't wait to see them dance together again!

