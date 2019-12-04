Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer might have been having the most fun out of the lot on Saturday night with their Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from the Oliver! soundtrack on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair, who have made it to the final four after surviving the dance-off against Alex Scott and Neil Jones, were having the time of their lives during the performance, and their cheeky conversation during the dance has now been revealed!

The pair chatted to each other in character during the dance

In a new clip which revealed what the pairs said to one another while their microphones were left on, Chris can be heard chatting to the other dancers in character as the Artful Dodger, while Karen played Oliver. Chris said: "Hey, [this is the] new kid Oliver! Showing him the ropes! Just showing the new kid the ropes, eh?" He then stroked Karen on the cheek, telling her: "You're going to love being a thief, it's fantastic!" The pair also sang along to the toe-tapping number, shouting: "Drinks are on the 'ouse," as they performed.

Our couples really got into character during Musicals Week 🤣. Listen in to Week 11 of #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/atNWlWIAiL — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 4, 2019

Fans were full of praise for the pair's conversation, with one tweeting: "And that is why Chris is so good, he gets into character so well. He doesn’t just dance, he lives it!" Another person added: "@IAmChrisRamsey an absolute natural, winner!" However, another pointed out that it was a shame we wouldn't hear Neil's hilarious behind-the-scenes advice anymore, writing: "It's not gonna be the same without Neil's funny commentary next week." Neil and Alex recently appeared on It Takes Two to discuss their time on the show, and Alex said: "It was such a great experience to do together and we had so much fun all the way through… I feel like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, I'm Charlie. It wasn't just about me, it was our journey as I knew how special it was for him too. Thank you, you work miracles especially getting me this far!"

