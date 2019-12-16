Although fans still have a couple of months to wait until Outlander season five returns to our screens in February 2020, the first two minutes of the new series have just been released – and we are already loving it! The clip begins with a young version of Jamie being comforted by Murtagh following the death of his mother, with Murtagh promising the youngster that he will follow him anywhere. The scene then changes to the present, where Jamie is helping his future son-in-law Roger prepare for his wedding day.

Fans were delighted with a sneak peek of the episode, with one writing: "It ain't easy being Jamie Fraser's son-in-law! It looks like Jamie's gonna Guillotine poor Roger if he doesn’t just break his neck with his bare hands first!" Another person added: "Poor Little Jamie. I was waiting for him to get a hug. As for Roger, that took guts to let Jamie shave him." A third person tweeted: "Murtagh looks sooo young here! Good job! Lovely scene. I wanted him to hug Jamie so badly. Murtagh has certainly lived his oath. Who said everyone needs a Murtagh?"

READ: Fans can't handle the new Outlander pictures - see the snaps

The clip starred a young Jamie

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, recently opened up about what to expect from the new season at the New York Comic-Con. He explained: "This season is… about family. And I think that this season is very much about the family being stronger together and being torn apart by all these different factors."

Jamie with Roger

Catriona Balfe, who plays Claire, also opened up about the one thing she found "unfortunate" about the new season. "I think that [Native American storyline] was such a cool element to our show. It was so beautiful to be able to tell that time in American history. It’s unfortunate we don’t have as many elements of that this season, I think it was so rich and so beautiful, and it just added another element to the show that we didn’t have before. So that’s special for that reason."

READ: Has Outlander star Sam Heughan's role in Roald Dahl biopic accidentally been revealed?