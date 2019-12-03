Outlander has released two new photos from season five ahead of the show's release in 2020 - and it's fair to say that fans absolutely love them! The new season, which will air on Amazon Prime on February 16, will follow Jamie and Claire, and their daughter Brianna and her new husband Roger, as they adjust to life in colonial America. One of the new photos show Jamie and Claire as loved up as ever as they lie on the grass in a meadow together. Another photo shows Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger in their new home - and fans were especially delighted to see Roger - who was absent for much of season four after being sold and held captive by a Cherokee tribe.

Outlander season five released two new pictures

One person wrote: "Quite a lot of us are living for more photos of Roger! We love and want more of Roger." Another person added: "Can #RichardRankin fans also get some #RogerandBree love to get us psyched for season 5!" However, others were delighted by the snap of Jamie and Claire, with one tweeting: "THIS SHOOT IS PERFECTION!!!!!! THIS IS HOW YOU DO CLAIRE AND JAMIE!"

READ: New Outlander season five trailer is FINALLY here - and we have broken it down

Chatting at the New York Comic-Con, Sam Heughan opened up about what to expect from the new season, explaining: "This season is… about family. And I think that this season is very much about the family being stronger together and being torn apart by all these different factors." Uh oh. The new trailer also appears to hint that the family ties become fraught, and Claire blames herself for it happening. In the teaser, she can be heard saying: "It's my fault that you’re all here, fighting the dangers of the Carolina wilderness."

READ: Sam Heughan teases family 'torn apart' in Outlander season five