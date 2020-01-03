BBC reveal sneak peek of 2020 line-up including Line of Duty and Killing Eve Take a first look at Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax and Noughts & Crosses here

It looks like 2020 is going to be one amazing year for television! The BBC have revealed a sneak peek trailer of their most exciting releases of the new decade, and from Line of Duty season six to the next instalment of Last Tango in Halifax, we can't wait to find out when these new shows will be premiering on our screens!

Posting on Friday, BBC's Twitter shared the new trailer, writing: "BRING ON 2020." Fans were delighted after they were treated with the new clips, with one writing: "Aww some good stuff," while another added: "Yes BBC." Unsurprisingly, it was Line of Duty that perhaps received the most excitable response, with one fan simply replying: "LINE OF DUTY LINE OF DUTY LINE OF DUTY."

Line of Duty season six will air in 2020

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the popular police procedural drama, also tweeted out the video, writing: "The Nest and Line Of Duty 6 heading your way." Replying to his tweet, one fan wrote: "Going to be such a great year," while another added: "I seriously cannot wait! Please Martin can we be treated with bloopers/outtakes?!"

Last Tango in Halifax is also returning

Martin will also be starring in The Nest, a five-part series which also stars Gentleman Jack's Sophie Rundle. The series follows the trials of a wealthy couple struggling to conceive, who ask a teenage girl to be their surrogate. As you can imagine, things don't go quite according to plan. The synopsis reads: "Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction? Other shows teased in the trailer included His Dark Materials, Noughts and Crosses, Little Mix The Search, January 22nd, Doctor Who, King Cary, Ghosts, The Pale Horse, Our Girl, Best Home Cook, Black Narcissus, The A Word, The Wall, A Suitable Boy, Life and Death, Killing Eve, Primates, The Serpent, Roadkill, The Nest, Call the Midwife, First & Last, Life, The Split and Us.