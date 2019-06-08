Find out everything that happens in Killing Eve season two Warning! HUGE spoilers for Killing Eve season two. Read at your own peril!

Killing Eve is finally back on our screens for season two! The whole series dropped on BBC iPlayer on 8 June, just a few weeks after it premiered in the US. If you can't wait to binge watch the new series, check out our full recap of season two instead and be warned, HUGE spoilers ahead!

Season two kicks off with Villanelle having made a getaway from her apartment and to a hospital for treatment on her stab wound (caused by Eve), while Eve herself makes a narrow escape from Villanelle's apartment herself as assassins enter the apartment looking for our favourite psychopath. Eve is clearly in shock and finds herself back in London, horrified by what she has done and unable to convince her husband, the sweet and normal Nico, that everything is fine.

Unfortunately, Eve's relationship with Nico goes from bad and worse, and he eventually leaves her and stays with a fellow teacher, Gemma, who makes no secret of having a huge crush on her colleague.

Meanwhile, Villanelle has to escape the hospital still very much not okay from the stabbing, but manages to get into the UK and stays with a seemingly harmless do-gooder who ends up being much, much weirder than what meets the eye. Luckily for Villanelle, she is a literal assassin and kills him, escaping moments before Eve arrives to bring her into custody with the help of her new handler, a cold and calculating man named Raymond. Unhappy working for Raymond, Villanelle is convinced by Konstantin (oh yes, he's alive, surprise!) to go into freelance work with him.

Bored with her new work, Villanelle is eventually paid by the MI5 to crack another assassin, who has been killing off her targets while disguised as a cleaner. Meanwhile, Carolyn and Eve have been looking into Peel, a billionaire psychopath who has been developing software to weaponise data and sell it to the highest buyer. The pair send Villanelle in to woo him and gain information about his project, but when Villanelle suggests that she is in trouble (by using her safe word), Eve drops everything to go and rescue her from Peel.

Discovering that she doesn't really need help, but blowing her cover, Peel gives Villanelle the opportunity to join him, and to kill Eve. Instead, Villanelle kills Peel, which was expressly forbidden by Carolyn and MI5. However, Eve soon discovers that it was actually Carolyn's plan all along to have Villanelle kill Peel then claim ignorance on his death, pinning it all on Villanelle instead.

Shocked by her plan, Eve leaves to find Villanelle, who is in real trouble this time having been discovered by the vicious Raymond. In a shocking moment of the season finale, Raymond is strangling Villanelle when Eve attacks him with an axe, killing him. Despite being horrified by what she has done, Villanelle is delighted, and has illusions of the pair of them running away to Alaska together. However, she then reveals that she had a gun the whole time as Eve was killing Raymond, leaving Eve devastated that she didn't use it, and instead turned her into a murderer too. Turning her back on Villanelle and making to leave, a heartbroken Villanelle shoots her, leaving her dead on the ground.