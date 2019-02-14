WATCH: Killing Eve season 2 trailer is FINALLY here Eve and Villanelle are BACK!

The trailer for the second season of 2018's most popular show, Killing Eve, is finally here! In the minute-long teaser, Eve panics that she might have killed Villanelle after the events of season one where (spoiling alert!) she stabs her following a confrontation in her apartment. The teaser also shows Villanelle struggling with her stab wound, while also threatening revenge on Eve by sending a funeral flower arrangement spelling out her name. The trailer also confirmed that season two will air on 7 April. The show follows Eve (Sandra Oh), a dissatisfied MI5 officer who becomes obsessed with chasing down the charming yet terrifying psychopath, Villanelle, resulting in a game of cat and mouse that left fans wanting more after a seriously frustrating season one finale cliffhanger.

Speaking about what to expect from season two, Jodie Comer told Glamour: "What we really explore is these flickers of moments, where we feel like we're getting in there of who she was and is. She is forced into situations where she has to try and be honest, and I think that's really interesting for the audience to see." She also opened up about how Villanelle will handle her stab wound, adding: "She's never in this situation—she's not in control at all. It was great to play that; for someone who is always on top, she's very much on the bottom of the food chain."

READ: Sandra Oh had the nicest thing to say about Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer after beating her in award

Jodie plays Villanelle in the hit show

BBC teased that the new trailer would be released on Valentine's Day on Wednesday with a video of Eve and Villanelle putting on lipstick and eating chocolates respectively. Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "IS THIS REAL. ARE YOU FOR REAL. IS THIS A NEW SEASON. TOO MANY QUESTIONS. NOT ENOUGH ANSWERS," while another added: "Villanelle on Valentine's Day? Yes please."

READ: How to get Jodie Comer's award season glow - it's easier than it looks