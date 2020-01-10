Grantchester season 5 cast: James Norton's replacement Tom Brittney and more

Grantchester is almost back on our screens, and if you're anything like us you'll be seriously excited to find out what mysteries will be solved this time around! The new series will, of course, be filled with guest stars as well as the usual cast – who themselves have gone through plenty of changes over the years, most notably with James Norton standing down, with his role as the village's vicar being taken over by Tom Brittney. Find out about the Grantchester cast (and why James Norton left) here…

Why did James Norton leave Grantchester?

James left the show in season four after feeling like his character's storyline came to a "natural conclusion". He told Radio Times: "When the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney… It felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy. It’s been a privilege to play such a wonderful character, but I feel like there are other vicars, other conflicted souls to explore. So it’s time to introduce Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport."

Tom Brittney - Reverend Will Davenport

In the new series, ITV has teased that Will is now "fully at ease with his role as the Vicar of Grantchester," and thinks a version of Eden is in reach, while of course DI Georgie Keating isn't so sure. Tom has previously starred in Outlander and Humans. Speaking about joining the cast, he said: "It was one of the most terrifying things I have ever done in my life… [but] once I was there with everyone the nerves went."

Robson Green - DI Geordie Keating

Robson is perhaps best known for his roles in Wire in the Blood and Soldier Solider before starring in Grantchester. He previously opened up about filming his final scenes with James ahead of his departure, saying: "It was much more than a goodbye to James. We are kindred spirits James and I. Saying goodbye to someone you've shared so much of your life with in such a short period of time is really intense. I love the man deeply. What a talent that young man is."

Nick Brimble - Jack Chapman

Sylvia's hubby, Jack, is a retired businessman played by Nick Brimble. Nick, 75, has an impressive filmography, having appeared in The Bill, Doc Martin, Emmerdale and Frankenstein Unbound.

Tessa Peake-Jones - Mrs Sylvia Chapman

Grantchester wouldn't be Grantchester without Mrs Chapman, the vicarage's religious housekeeper. Aside from playing Sylvia, Tessa is also well known for portraying Raquel in Only Fools and Horses from 1988 until the series' conclusion in 2003.

Kacey Ainsworth - Cathy Keating

Kacey is brilliant as Cathy in the crime drama, a role she has played since 2014, but she is perhaps best known for portraying Little Moe in EastEnders. Did you recognise her?

Jemma Redgrave – Amelia Davenport

Jemma will guest star in season five for a two-episode story arc as Will's mother. The star is a well-known actress, having starred in Doctor Who as Kate Stewart, as well as Howards End, Law and Order UK and Judge John Deed.

Oliver Dimsdale – Daniel Marlowe

Oliver plays Daniel, a photographer who begins a relationship with Leonard from season two. The actor has previously starred in Downton Abbey, Mr Selfridge and Good People. He is also currently portraying Peter in White House Farm.

Al Weaver – Leonard Finch

Leonard is an Anglican curate who is in a relationship with Daniel. Speaking about portraying a gay character in the 1950s, he explained: "It's shocking. It's one of those things in history that you wish wasn't so, but it was, and the writers tap into that prejudice and the struggle that Leonard and Daniel both face to be a happy couple together."