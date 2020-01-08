The trailer for an upcoming Netflix true crime documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, has been released – and people have been quick to discuss the upcoming three-part series. The documentary, which will be released on 17 January, will look at the life of Aaron Hernandez, a NFL player who murdered Odin Lloyd, a man dating his fiancée's sister, and will explore what led him to commit the crime, as well as cover his shocking death by suicide aged just 27.

Aaron was a professional American footballer who played for the Patriots from 2010 and was considered to be of the league's most talented players. However, he was arrested for the murder of Odin in 2013 and found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. During this time, he was also indicted for a double homicide which took place in 2012. Following his death, it was discovered that Aaron suffered from severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease which is caused by head injuries. Symptoms for CTE include mood swings, anger and behavioural problems.

From the trailer, it appears that the documentary will explore whether CTE contributed to Aaron's violent actions, and will also look at his relationship with his abusive father, which started at childhood. The documentary sparked an online discussion about whether the documentary might excuse Aaron's crimes, with one person writing: "Really hope this production isn't trying to earn him sympathy points," to which another replied: "Sympathy no, but understanding yes. I have no sympathy whatsoever for the guy, but it's important to understand the background and things that may have played a factor in what transpired."

