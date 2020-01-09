We are going to give this collaboration a ten! Midsomer Murders will star several Strictly Come Dancing finalists in the new series of the crime show! The first episode will focus on the murder of a professional dancer, and the people involved in the case include the dancing competition's season six winner Tom Chambers, Hollyoaks star Danny Mac, season 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude, and Steps star and season 16 finalist, Faye Tozer.

The episode, The Point of Balance, will air on Wednesday 21 January – and we can't wait! According to the show's star, Neil Dudgeon, the dancing shoe would certainly never be on the other foot as he previously shut down any rumours that he would be taking part in Strictly. Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I am a terrible dancer so I might spoil it for everyone. I am really bad at being told what to do or taught to do anything."

DCI Barnaby has to investigate the murder of a dancing pro

"I had an awful time learning to drive because when they would say ‘mirror, signal, manoeuvre’ I would think, 'But what happens if I don't…' and what happens is I nearly hit a bus. Whenever someone tells me to do something in a specific way my instinctive reaction is to think, 'But what if I did it like this…' I always had a terrible time taking direction in the theatre for this reason. I would get bored and think ‘Ok, I’m going to do it like this now’ which obviously you cannot do when you are ballroom dancing because you’ve got to rely on your feet. I’d be the worst contestant they’ve ever had!" However, the actor, who plays DCI John Barnaby, added that he was a huge fan of the show, so we expect he was thrilled to meet the finalists on set!

