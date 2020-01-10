Daniel Radcliffe might be a multi-millionaire after a hugely successful film career, most notably playing Harry Potter in the eight-film franchise, but the star recently revealed that he was given money on the street after being mistaken as homeless. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the 30-year-old opened up about being recognized on the street – most of the time!

Daniel joked about the incident

He explained: "It's weird and funny, with some very odd moments. I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog. It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top. Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me. But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, 'Get yourself a coffee mate.' Apparently, I need to shave more often!"

Daniel is starring in a new play

The film star is currently starring opposite Alan Cummings in a new play, Endgame, and spoke about why he enjoys starring in the theatre. "I think it makes me better," he said. "It's hard work and gives me a lot of confidence to know that I'm not entirely the product of editors and producers and that I can do it on my own and exist outside of that. It’s also fun. I love being on film sets, but you don’t get the raw rush you get on stage." He added that he knew his fans would likely see the play, saying: "It’s a nice part of my job that I maybe get to introduce people to stuff they might not otherwise see."

