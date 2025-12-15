Harry Potter star reveals he originally turned down his iconic role

British actor Timothy Spall has revealed that he initially turned down the role of Peter Pettigrew – better known to fans as Wormtail – before becoming one of the most memorable villains in the Harry Potter film franchise. The veteran star, now 68, made the admission during an October 2025 interview with Making A Scene, explaining that he knew very little about J.K. Rowling's wizarding world when the offer first came his way ahead of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, released in 2004.

© Getty Images Timothy on the set of the film Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

"I didn't know much about Harry Potter at all," Timothy said, admitting he even declined the part at first – a decision that did not go down well at home. "My daughter said, 'What! You can't [turn it down]!'" he recalled.

At the time, Timothy believed the character was little more than a minor role. "My brother said, 'Who did they offer you?' I said, 'It's a tiny part. Some character, Pettigrew, who is a flipping rat,'" he laughed. "But I had no idea that it was going to become this phenomenon."

© PA Images via Getty Images Timothy with the cast and crew of Harry Potter

It was ultimately the creative team behind the third film that changed his mind. Timothy said he was drawn to Prisoner of Azkaban after learning it would be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, and that he would be working alongside acting heavyweights including Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and the late Alan Rickman.

Despite Wormtail's relatively limited screen time, the role left a lasting impression on audiences – and on Timothy's career. The actor said he is still recognised for the part more than two decades later.

© Getty Images Timothy Spall at Netflix's "Goodbye June" New York screening

"That carries on now, you know. It never goes away," he said. "I got in a lift once in New Mexico. This very distinguished middle-aged couple got in and said, 'Oh my god, are you the rat dude from Harry Potter?'"

Earlier this year, Timothy also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Harry Potter television series, expressing support for the new adaptation during an August 2025 interview with Hindustan Times.

© Getty Images Kate Winslet and Timothy Spall speak during the "Goodbye June" BAFTA screening

"The films are beautifully made and mean so much to people," he said. "But they are just films, and one can't include the whole book. The series will be able to go into more detail."

"You'll see things you haven't seen in the films," he added. "It's not just going to be a copy. Great stories can be retold over and over again."