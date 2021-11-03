10 magical Harry Potter gifts for Potterheads this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all Harry Potter fans! Bringing a touch of magic to the holiday season, these festive finds are inspired by the boy who lived, and of course, J.K.Rowling's wider wizarding world. From golden snitch jewellery to wooden wands, Harry Potter board games to movie quizzes and chocolatey treats straight from the trolley, surprise the Potterhead in your life with gifts so good, they'll cherish them – always. We've got you covered, mischief managed!

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection Paperback Box Set, £34.99, Argos

This beautiful box set contains all seven Harry Potter books so you can relive the magic of the original series time and time again, or even better, introduce your nearest and dearest to the Wizarding World for the first time ever.

Harry Potter Make Your Own Light-up Hogwarts, £13, Argos

Transport them to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with this light-up model of Ron, Harry and Hermione's iconic school.

Harry Potter Time Turner Necklace, £70, H.Samuel

The ultimate accessory, H.Samuel's Time Turner necklace is embellished with glittering Swarovski Crystals.

What better way to celebrate the boy who lived than by visiting Warner Bros. Studios for an official tour of the Harry Potter film sets? From the intricate costumes and props to the visual effects and arts departments, learn how the cast and crew brought J.K.Rowling's bestselling series to life.

Chocolate Frog with Personalised Wizard Card, £20, Harry Potter Shop

Straight off the Hogwarts Express sweets trolley, surprise them with a Chocolate Frog complete with a personalised wizard card this Christmas. Packaged in a classic violet and gold Honeydukes box, you'll also receive a randomised wizard card including Professor Minerva McGonagall, Professor Dolores Umbridge, Neville Longbottom, or maybe even the rarest card of them all, Harry Potter.

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Pendant, £70, Pandora

Part of Pandora's official Harry Potter collection, we're obsessed with the Golden Snitch Pendant, which has been hand-finished in a 14k gold plating.

Diagon Alley 3D Puzzle Set, £18.78, Amazon

Amazon is selling this 3D 4-in-1 Diagon Alley puzzle set for £18.78. Build and create the Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, Ollivander's Wand Shop, Quality Quidditch Supplies and Gringotts Bank.

Harry Potter's Wooden Wand, £60, Harry Potter Shop

The official Harry Potter Shop has launched brand-new all wooden wands just in time for Christmas! Hand-crafted and hand-painted, they've even been specially designed in collaboration with the Head Prop Maker on the Harry Potter films, Pierre Bohanna. The three new wands available include those of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Professor Dumbledore – which will you choose?

The Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz, £20, Menkind

Put your knowledge to the test and take the Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz. Stocked with 1600 questions covering all eight films, this family-friendly game is suitable for children aged 6+.

Harry Potter Potions Class Lego Set, £22.40, Amazon

This Harry Potter lego set is sure to score major points with the young witch or wizard in your life. Transporting them to one of Snape's potions classes, it contains Draco Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan & Professor Snape minifigures as well as a potion book, blackboard, armchair, table, spoon, knife, cup, pot, purple potion, secret chamber and a dungeon backdrop.

