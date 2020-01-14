Love Island star Ollie Williams quits show after just three days for shocking reason The Islander was coupled up with Paige Turner

After just three days in the South African villa, Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has decided to quit. In a statement, a Love Island spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa." The 23-year-old from Cornwall has cited a personal reason for his decision.

Speaking in the villa's Beach Hut, Ollie explained: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else." He continued: "I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love."

Ollie has left the Love Island villa

Ollie, who is the heir to the Lanhydrock estate, was coupled up with singer Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turner, something he addressed in his statement. "If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."

In his VT interview during the popular show's first episode, Ollie revealed that he had been unfaithful in a previous relationship. "I have had a wandering eye in the past," he stated honestly. "But I haven't since made that mistake. Love Island is a very different atmosphere thought, it's full of temptation."

The 23-year-old was coupled up with Paige Turner

Despite only being in the show for three days, the land owner had already come under scrutiny with viewers due to his alleged involvement in trophy hunting wild animals. After the reports emerged, however, a source close to the Islander denied the legitimacy of the claims.

Prior to entering the villa, which is located in Cape Town, Ollie was open about his family connections. His father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, with Ollie explaining: "The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

